New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to the people on the occasion of Chhatt Puja, a four-day-long festival celebrated after Diwali to worship the sun and water.

"My best wishes to all your family members on the auspicious occasion of evening Arghya of Mahaparva Chhath. May the worship of Sun God infuse new energy and new enthusiasm in everyone's life. Jai Chhathi Maiya!" Prime Minister said in a post on X.

On this auspicious occasion, President Droupadi Murmu also extended her wishes to the citizens of the country.

The President said Chhath Puja is a festival dedicated to the worship of the Sun God that provides an opportunity to offer reverence and gratitude to rivers, ponds, and other sources of water.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also wished the people on the occasion.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Best wishes for the evening Arghya of Chhath Puja, the great festival of faith, purity, devotion and sun worship. Our great civilization, that gives equal respect and honor to the setting and rising sun, shows how deep the importance of nature is in our Indian life. May this holy festival bring new enthusiasm, joy and immense happiness in everyone's life", Kharge wrote in a post on X.

Chhatt Puja is celebrated every year with much exuberance in states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bengal. However, celebrations are also witnessed in the national capital, where a large section of people from the aforementioned states live.

Chhath is primarily celebrated with much exuberance in states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bengal. During the festival, people fast, bathe in rivers and offer prayers to thank the Sun God for bestowing the bounties of life on earth and fulfilling wishes. Devotees offer Goddess Chhath (Chhathi Maiya) and God Surya/Bhaskar (Sun) offerings and pray for blessings.

It is believed that a person's desires and prayers from the heart's core will bring blessings. During the time of fasting, only those foods that are considered to be pure are consumed and cleanliness is one thing that is cared for the most during the period. (ANI)

