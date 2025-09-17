Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 17 (ANI): The Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, on Wednesday said that after Narendra Modi took charge as the Prime Minister of the country, he has provided clean administration, adding that the previous UPA government had engaged in family politics and provided corrupt administration.

Speaking at a program in Jayanagar, R Ashoka said, "In Congress, if one is born into the family, they can directly become the party president. That's how it works in the family that looted the country. During Manmohan Singh's tenure, all kinds of corruption were carried out. After Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, he has provided clean administration."

Opposition leader R. Ashoka said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come to power again in the future and elevate the country's position on the global stage.

"Even China and America, which challenge the world, seek friendship with India. The reason for this is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. The BJP has not sent anyone home based on age. Many of our leaders are working even after growing old. Similarly, he (PM Modi) should continue as Prime Minister in the future," he said.

A 15-day nationwide campaign named 'Seva Pakhwada' has been launched to mark PM Modi's birthday. Under this campaign, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to conduct blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, and exhibitions across the country to showcase the achievements of the central government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, born on September 17 1950, officially joined the RSS in 1971, but he was introduced to the Sangh at a much younger age. In 1985, he was assigned to join the Bharatiya Janata Party, and quickly rose through the party's ranks, becoming its General Secretary in 1998. Three years later, in 2001, he became the Chief Minister of Gujarat. And 13 years after that, in 2014, Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister of India for the first time.

Furthermore, R Ashoka also alleged that under the Congress government in the state, discrimination is being made in the allocation of funds to MLAs.

"In Bengaluru, instead of filling potholes on roads, tunnel roads are being built. Even on ring roads, vehicles cannot move properly. BMTC buses are moving very slowly. Many IT companies are trying to go to Hyderabad and Chennai. When the BJP government was in power, Rs 100 crore was given even to the constituencies of Congress MLAs. But now, there is no grant at all, he said.

Ashoka said that the Siddaramaiah government is engaged in the work of dividing castes.

"It is better to postpone this survey without wasting money on it. Because of the festival season, the survey should be postponed. No other work is happening. The economic situation has deteriorated. There is no speed in providing compensation for crop losses," he said.

Alleging that a conspiracy is ongoing regarding the caste census here, the Opposition leader said, "Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has formed new castes. Kanakadasa had said not to fight over castes, but CM Siddaramaiah is making castes fight. Even among Christians, Hindu castes have entered. Previously, they had divided the Veerashaiva Lingayats. If they try to do the same now, the Congress party itself will split." (ANI)

