New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday recalled the 'Nation First' spirit of freedom fighter Prahlad Patel on his birth anniversary and appealed to the universities to research and publish the unknown aspects of the life of freedom fighters.

"Patel's father passed away when he was incarcerated but Prahlad Patel did not accept the conditions of apology that were put forward by the colonial rulers for allowing him to perform the last rites," said PM Modi narrating an incident from the life of freedom fighter which symbolizes 'Nation First' approach.

PM Modi shared that even though Prahlad Patel helped Sardar Patel in merging the princely states in India after independence, yet, many such great freedom fighters don't find mention in the history books.

While addressing the event on the 115th birth anniversary of Prahlad Patel via video conferencing, PM Modi appealed to all the universities to research and publish the unknown aspects of the freedom fighters.

"We should remember freedom fighters like Shri Prahladji Patel in the enterprise of building New India," he said.

An event was organized in the Becharaji district of Gujarat to mark the 115th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Prahladji Patel. Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel was also present at the event. (ANI)

