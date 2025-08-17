New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday received a grand welcome from supporters before inaugurating two major National Highway projects in Delhi--the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway and the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II).

Hundreds of people gathered as PM Modi's convoy headed to the stage for the inauguration.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari felicitated PM Modi at the inauguration ceremony.

The projects--the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway and the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II)--have been developed under the Government's comprehensive plan to decongest the capital, with the objective of greatly improving connectivity, cutting travel time, and reducing traffic in Delhi and its surrounding areas. These initiatives reflect Prime Minister Modi's vision of creating world-class infrastructure that enhances ease of living and ensures seamless mobility.

The 10.1 km long Delhi section of Dwarka Expressway has been developed at a cost of around Rs. 5,360 crore. The section will also provide multi-modal connectivity to Yashobhoomi, the DMRC Blue Line and Orange Line, the upcoming Bijwasan railway station and the Dwarka cluster bus depot.This section comprises:

Package I: 5.9 km from the Shiv Murti intersection to the Road Under Bridge (RUB) at Dwarka Sector-21.

Package II: 4.2 km from Dwarka Sector-21 RUB to the Delhi-Haryana Border, providing direct connectivity to Urban Extension Road-II.

The 19 km long Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway was earlier inaugurated by the Prime Minister in March 2024.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Alipur to Dichaon Kalan stretch of Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) along with new links to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat, built at a cost of Rs. around 5,580 crores. It will ease traffic on Delhi's Inner and Outer Ring Roads and busy points like Mukarba Chowk, Dhaula Kuan, and NH-09. The new spurs will give direct access to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat, improve industrial connectivity, cut city traffic, and speed up goods movement in the NCR. (ANI)

