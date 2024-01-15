New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday released the first installment to one lakh beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) under Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) via video conferencing.

As per the government, in the last two months, 7500 camps have been organised in over 100 districts in which essential documents such as Adhar cards, birth certificates, and bank accounts are being made so that people can benefit from the schemes of the central government.

Schemes worth Rs 4700 crore have been accepted by the different ministries in which pucca houses one lakh beneficiaries and 1200 km road for the regions that are extremely backward have been accepted.

Apart from this, there are proposals for 100 girls' hostels, 900 Anganwadi centres, 100 medical units, and 400 multipurpose centres which have been accepted.

In line with the Prime Minister's efforts towards the vision of Antyodaya to empower the last person at the last mile, PM-JANMAN was launched for the socio-economic welfare of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) on November 15, 2023, on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

PM-JANMAN, with a budget of approximately Rs 24,000 crore, focuses on 11 critical interventions through nine ministries and is aimed at improving the socio-economic conditions of the PVTGs by saturating PVTG households and habitations with basic facilities such as safe housing, clean drinking water and sanitation, improved access to education, health and nutrition, electricity, road and telecom connectivity, and sustainable livelihood opportunities.

The Prime Minister also interacted with the beneficiaries of PM-JANMAN. (ANI)

