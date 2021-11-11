New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to Acharya Kripalani on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

"Acharya Kripalani was at the forefront of India's freedom struggle under Bapu's leadership. He had a great vision for our nation and worked to fulfil it as MP. He made immense contributions towards environmental protection and social empowerment. Remembering him on his Jayanti," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted,

Also Read | Oppo A55s Specifications Leaked on Geekbench, Launch Expected Soon.

Jivatram Bhagwandas Kripalani, popularly known as Acharya Kripalani, was a part of the Indian National Congress, and a freedom fighter who idolised Mahatma Gandhi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)