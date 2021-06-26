New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a meeting to review the ongoing Covid vaccination drive.

Held via video-conferencing, the meeting comes days the Central government extended the free vaccination drive to cover everyone above the age of 18 years.

The vaccination drive has gathered pace now, and the government has expressed confidence that it will have enough doses to fully vaccinate the country's adult population by December-end.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)