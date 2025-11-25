New Delhi, November 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday ceremonially hoisted the saffron flag atop the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple's 191-foot-high shikhar in Ayodhya, symbolising the completion of the temple's construction. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present at the ceremony.

The 'Dharma Dhwaj' carries three sacred symbols, Om, the Sun and the Kovidara tree, each representing profound spiritual values rooted in the Sanatan tradition. The right-angled triangular flag, measuring 10 feet in height and 20 feet in length. Ram Mandir ‘Dharma Dhwaj’ Ceremony in Ayodhya: PM Narendra Modi, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Offer Prayers at Ram Temple Ahead of ‘Dhwajarohan Utsav’ (See Pics and Video).

PM Modi, Mohan Bhagwat Hoist Saffron Flag Atop Ayodhya Ram Temple’s Shikhar

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs the sacred Dhwajarohan ritual at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir pic.twitter.com/3t0DOgP1XI — IANS (@ians_india) November 25, 2025

VIDEO | Ayodhya: In a moment charged with devotion, PM Narendra Modi and RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat perform the ceremonial Dhwajarohan atop the temple shikhar, as the saffron flag rises over the Ram Janmabhoomi temple -marking a historic and spiritual milestone.#Ayodhya… pic.twitter.com/rntCCSuz2S — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 25, 2025

The Kovidar tree is a hybrid of the Mandar and Parijat trees, created by Rishi Kashyap, showcasing ancient plant hybridisation. The Sun represents Lord Ram's Suryavansh lineage, and Om is the eternal spiritual sound. The flag hoisting has coincided with the Abhijit Muhurat of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita's Vivah Panchami. Ram Mandir ‘Dhwaj’ Ceremony in Ayodhya: Ram Janmabhoomi Set for Another Milestone As PM Narendra Modi To Hoist 191-Foot ‘Dharma Dhwaj’ in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier today, PM Modi performed a pooja at Ram Lalla Garbha Grah. He was accompanied by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel, and offered prayers at Mata Annapurna Mandir. He also offered prayers at the Saptmandir at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple premises, ahead of the flag-hoisting ceremony at the temple.

The Saptmandir houses temples related to Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha and Mata Shabari. This was followed by a visit to the Sheshavtar Mandir at the Ram Temple premises.

BJP leader NV Subhash said, "Every Hindu should be very proud today as the 'Dharma Dwaj' is being installed by PM Modi. It is a historic occasion. This day marks the completion of the Ayodhya Ram Temple." PM Modi also held a roadshow in Ayodhya ahead of the ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, where he was greeted by hundreds of devotees holding the tricolour.

