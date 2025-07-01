New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded the decision of the Union cabinet to approve the construction of the four-lane Paramakudi-Ramanathapuram Section (46.7 km) in Tamil Nadu.

"Great news for Tamil Nadu's progress! Construction of the 4-Lane Paramakudi - Ramanathapuram Section has been approved by the Union Cabinet. This will ease traffic congestion, boost economic growth and tourism," PM Modi posted on X.

The project will be developed on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) at a total capital cost of Rs.1,853 crore.

Currently, connectivity between Madurai, Paramakudi, Ramanathapuram, Mandapam, Rameshwaram, and Dhanushkodi is dependent on the existing two-lane National Highway 87 (NH-87) and associated State Highways, which experience significant congestion due to high traffic volumes, especially in densely populated stretches and key towns along the corridor.

To address these challenges, the project will upgrade approximately 46.7 km of NH-87 from Paramakudi to Ramanathapuram to a four-lane configuration.

This will decongest the existing corridor, improve safety, and cater to the mobility needs of rapidly growing towns such as Paramakudi, Sathirakudi, Achundanvayal and Ramanathapuram, an official release said.

The project alignment integrates with five major National Highways (NH-38, NH-85, NH-36, NH-536, and NH-32) and three State Highways (SH-47, SH-29, SH-34), providing seamless connectivity to key economic, social, and logistics nodes across southern Tamil Nadu.

Additionally, the upgraded corridor will enhance multi-modal integration by connecting with two major Railway Stations (Madurai and Rameshwaram), one Airport (Madurai), and two minor ports (Pamban and Rameshwaram), thereby facilitating faster movement of goods and passengers across the region.

Upon completion, the Paramakudi-Ramanathapuram section will play a pivotal role in regional economic growth, strengthening connectivity between major religious and economic centers, boosting tourism to Rameshwaram and Dhanushkodi, and opening new avenues for trade and industrial development, the release said. (ANI)

