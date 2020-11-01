Patna (Bihar) [India], November 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address election rallies in Chapra, Samastipur, East Champaran and West Champaran on Sunday (today).

Campaigning for Bihar elections is at its peak with two more phases to go and employment and jobs appear to have emerged as a key issue in the polls with political parties having made tall and ambitious promises in a state where youth form a large section of the population.

The first phase of Bihar elections to 71 seats was held on October 28. The remaining 172 assembly constituencies of the 243-member assembly will go to polls on November 3 and November 7.

The results are scheduled to be declared on November 10. (ANI)

