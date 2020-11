New Delhi, November 1: Seven Indian states - Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka were formed on November 1. Therefore, Kerala Foundation Day or Kerala Piravi, Haryana Foundation Day, Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day, Chhattisgarh Foundation, Andhra Pradesh Foundation Day and Karnataka Foundation Day or Karnataka Rajyotsava are celebrated on November 1. Chief Ministers and leaders across party line on Sunday wished people of Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka on their foundation days. PM Modi Wishes People on Karnataka Rajyotsava & Kerala Piravi, Extends Greetings to Residents of Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh on Their State Foundation Days.

Extending greetings to his people on Karnataka Rajyotsava, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tweeted in Kannada: "Let's unite for the protection of Kannada language and culture, and for the creation of a prosperous, healthy, plural and developing Karnataka." Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar, in a tweet, said: "Karnataka Rajyotsava is a symbol of self-respect, unity, cohesion and coexistence." Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah also wished the residents of Karnataka on the state's foundation day. Kerala Piravi 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Wish Happy Kerala Day 2020 With Beautiful WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings and Messages on State Formation Day.

On Kerala Piravi, Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor extended greetings to Karalaites. BJP's Kerala unit tweeted: Happy Birthday to Kerala." Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, his Madhya Pradesh and Haryana counterparts Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Manohar Lal Khattar also wished people of their states on their respective state's foundation day. Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda also wished the residents of his state on Haryana Foundation Day. Karnataka Rajyotsava 2020 HD Images And Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Wallpapers, Instagram Stories, Messages And GIFs to Send on the Observance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated people of Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Kerala on their formation day. PM Modi took to Twitter and posed a series of tweets wishing the people on Kerala Piravi day, Karnataka Rajyotsava and foundation day of Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

