New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared an article that highlights Meghalaya's remarkable transformation driven by tourism, youth empowerment, women-led SHGs, initiatives like the PM Suryaghar Muft Bijli Yojana, the Vibrant Village Programme and more, according to a release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Responding to a post by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on X, PM Modi said, "Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman highlights Meghalaya's remarkable transformation driven by tourism, youth empowerment, women-led SHGs, initiatives like the PM Suryaghar Muft Bijli Yojana, the Vibrant Village Programme and more. With strong government support and vibrant community spirit, the state stands as a blueprint for a resilient and self-reliant India."

Earlier, on the final day of her four-day visit to Meghalaya, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited the historic Ramakrishna Mission Ashram School in Sohra.

During her visit, the Minister paid floral tributes at the statues of Swami Ramakrishnanda and Swami Vivekananda. She was shown the Mission's vocational training facilities, where around 100 women are being trained in weaving free of cost. Swami Anuragananda, Secretary of the Ramakrishna Mission Sohra, shared that the Minister has long been familiar with the institution's work.

"Being one of the oldest centres in the Northeast, she was eager to learn about the history, growth, and current challenges of the Mission, as well as the various activities it undertakes," he said."She expressed a keen interest in meeting the women entrepreneurs and was deeply moved by the empowerment initiatives on the campus," Swami Anuragananda added.

To welcome the Minister, several dignitaries were present, including the school's President, Kong Theilin Phanbuh, a recipient of the Padma Shri in 2006 for her work in women's upliftment. It may be noted that the Ramakrishna Mission School, Sohra, has recently completed 100 years of dedicated service in the region.

Minister Sitharaman planted a sapling on the campus towards the end of her visit. Also present were former teachers and staff, including Kong Lolin Lyndem, one of the school's oldest alumni, at the age of 90, who had served both as a student and a teacher.

The school community, including students and faculty, among other dignitaries, were present to grace the special occasion.

On Saturday, the Union minister visited the iconic living root bridge at Siej Village in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills District. The Minister interacted with village elders, local leaders, and beneficiaries of the Payment for Ecosystem Services programme, an initiative supported by the World Bank, KFW, and ADB, to understand how indigenous communities are preserving and innovating age-old ecological practices. During her address to the village community, Sitharaman expressed deep appreciation for the traditional knowledge systems that have been preserved over generations in Meghalaya.

Highlighting the uniqueness of the living root bridges, she stated, "At a time when the world is searching for sustainable solutions, the people of Siej have shown what is possible through simple, nature-aligned practices. You have found a way to survive, move, and grow without harming your surroundings. It's extraordinary how local indigenous solutions can serve as global examples."

Minister Sitharaman also acknowledged the ongoing community-led efforts to document and seek UNESCO heritage status for the living root bridges. "Recognition is not for showing off, but for showing the world that you did it first. Your practices are not only effective--they're replicable. Global recognition will help inspire others."

She also visited Laitkynsew Village, East Khasi Hills District and interacted with Women SHGs and Lakhpati Didis, and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs). During her visit, she expressed her deep appreciation for the Government of Meghalaya's dedicated efforts in implementing Central and State schemes across the state.

The Union Minister, during her visit, also laid the foundation stone for multiple landmark development projects in Shillong, Meghalaya, worth over Rs 1,500 crore, besides dedicating and reviewing a few projects. She inaugurated Shillong's first multi-facility Shopping Complex in Polo, along with Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. (ANI)

