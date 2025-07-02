New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, shared an article written by Union Minister Annapurna Devi, on how the Government has leveraged technology to transform women and child welfare.

Responding to the post on X, the Prime Minister's Office said, "Union Minister @Annapurna4BJP Ji writes about how the Government has leveraged technology to transform women and child welfare. Initiatives like Poshan Tracker, a dedicated grievance redressal module and direct benefit transfers are driving real-time, impactful change across the country."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday departed for a five-nation visit to Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia from 2 to 9 July, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

At the invitation of Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama, PM Modi will visit Ghana on 2-3 July. Ghana is a valued partner in the Global South and plays an important role in the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States.

"I look forward to my exchanges aimed at further deepening our historical ties and opening up new windows of cooperation, including in the areas of investment, energy, health, security, capacity building and development partnership. As fellow democracies, it will be an honour to speak at the Parliament of Ghana," the statement said.

On 3-4 July, he will be in Trinidad and Tobago, a country with which we share deep-rooted historical, cultural and people-to-people connections.

From Port of Spain, he will travel to Buenos Aires, marking the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Argentina in 57 years.

PM Modi will attend the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro on July 6-7.

"As a founding member, India is committed to BRICS as a vital platform for cooperation among emerging economies. Together, we strive for a more peaceful, equitable, just, democratic and balanced multipolar world order. On the sidelines of the Summit, I will also meet several world leaders. I will travel to Brasilia for a bilateral State Visit, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in nearly six decades. This visit will provide an opportunity to strengthen our close partnership with Brazil, and work with my friend, President H.E. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, on advancing the priorities of the Global South," the statement added.

His final destination will be Namibia, a trusted partner with whom India shares a common history of struggle against colonialism. (ANI)

