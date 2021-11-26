New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took to Twitter to extend best wishes to citizens on the occasion of Constitution Day.

PM Modi shared a picture of Chairman of the Drafting Committee of Indian Constitution Dr BR Ambedkar's speech in the Constituent Assembly on November 4, 1948.

"Best wishes to our citizens on Constitution Day. On this special day, sharing a part of Dr Ambedkar's speech in the Constituent Assembly on 4th November 1948 in which he moved a motion for the adoption of the Draft Constitution as settled by the Drafting Committee," PM Modi tweeted.

Further, mentioning the teachings of President of Constituent Assembly of India Rajendra Prasad, PM Modi tweeted in Hindi "No matter how beautiful, well-organized and strong any constitution is made, if it is not run by the true, fearless, selfless servants of the country, then the constitution cannot do anything. This spirit of Dr Rajendra Prasad is like a guide."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the distinguished gathering and participate in the programmes that will be organised in the Parliament and Vigyan Bhawan today to celebrate Constitution Day.

Constitution Day is celebrated on November 26 each year to mark the adoption of the Indian Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950, marking the beginning of a new era in the history of the Indian Republic.

The Constitution Day was first celebrated in 2015 as a mark of tribute to India's first Law Minister Bhim Rao Ambedkar, who played a pivotal role in the drafting of the document.

The roots of this vision can also be traced back to the "Samvidhan Gaurav Yatra" organised by the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi in 2010.

The Constitution of India, one of the longest written Constitutions of the world, constitutes of a Preamble, 22 parts with 395 articles and eight schedules. (ANI)

