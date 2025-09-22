Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 22 (ANI): Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari on Monday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the latter's speech on Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms implementation, suggesting that the PM should have issued an apology to the nation yesterday.

Accusing the Narendra Modi government in centre of "looting" poor and middle class citizens, Tiwari said that Congress and the opposition had been demanding only a single slab for GST based on the idea of 'One Nation, One Tax'.

"The question that needs to be asked is who increased the GST? Who put a burden on the country by increasing it for eight years? You (PM Modi) should have apologised to the nation yesterday. Congress and the Opposition had been demanding only one slab on the basis of 'one nation, one tax'. However, you looted the poor and middle-class citizens," Tiwari told ANI.

The Congress MP further attacked PM Modi for asking people to celebrate the GST rate rationalisation as a "festival", saying that he was the one who imposed GST at midnight.

"Yesterday, the Prime Minister said that this is a festival. He said that we should celebrate because GST has been reduced. You imposed GST at 12:00 in the night in Parliament. You also talked similarly then. The people of this country have paid over Rs 50 lakh crore in GST. The MSMEs have almost shut down," Tiwari said.

"Now, you (PM Modi) have the courage to ask people to celebrate the 'Utsav'. Only you could have shown this courage. Your face was telling that your words lacked self-confidence and courage," he added.

Meanwhile, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said that GST reforms have brought a wave of happiness and celebration among people and can boost the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country by 0.8 per cent.

The new GST reforms have come into force from today. The minister said that the country's path towards a Viksit Bharat goes through self-reliance.

"Apart from Navratri, the budget utsav has begun. There is a wave of happiness and celebration among people wherever you see... GST rates have been reduced, which will benefit all sections of society. But we are celebrating something else. These reforms can boost the GDP by 0.8%... Our path towards a Viksit Bharat goes through self-reliance. It has been welcomed by all sections of the society," Puri told ANI.

He said all sections, particularly the lower middle class and economically weaker sections, will benefit because GST rates on various consumption items have been reduced.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed the nation via video conferencing on Sunday, extended heartfelt greetings to all citizens on the commencement of Navratri, the festival of worshipping Shakti.

He remarked that from the very first day of Navratri, the nation is taking a significant step forward in the Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign.

The Prime Minister said that implementation of Next Generation GST reforms marks the beginning of a GST Bachat Utsav(Savings Festival) across India.

He emphasised that this festival will enhance savings and make it easier for people to purchase their preferred items.

PM Modi noted that the benefits of this savings festival will reach the poor, middle class, neo middle class, youth, farmers, women, shopkeepers, traders, and entrepreneurs alike. (ANI)

