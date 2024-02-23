Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi targetted the opposition coalition, INDIA bloc while addressing a gathering in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Friday.

He said that the INDI alliance works for their 'parivar' (family) not the welfare of the poor.

Also Read | Indian Solar Energy Tech Companies Witness ‘USD 1 Billion’ in Funding in January, Despite 9% Dip in 2023: Report.

"Today every Dalit and every backward person of the country has to keep one more thing in mind. In our country, the people of the INDI alliance, who believe in instigating and fighting in the name of caste, oppose the schemes for the benefit of Dalits and the deprived. In the name of the welfare of the poor, these people do politics for their family," the Prime Minister said.

While addressing the 647th birth anniversary event of Sant Ravidas, PM Modi said, "Today our government is taking forward the ideas of Sant Ravidas ji. BJP government is for everyone, BJP government's schemes are for everyone."

Also Read | ‘Vikas Ka Damru’: PM Narendra Modi Hails Development of Varanasi in Last 10 Years, Invokes Lord Mahadev’s Blessings (Watch Video).

"Today, this mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Effort' has also become the mantra to connect with 140 crore countrymen," he said.

The Prime Minister state that equality comes only by giving priority to the deprived society and that his government has been committed to serving every section of society and their development.

"In the last 10 years, work has been done keeping in mind those people who remained away from the stream of class development. Earlier, the poor were considered last, today the biggest schemes have been made for them," he said.

"Being the MP here and being the public representative of Kashi, it is my special responsibility to take special care of your facilities. I am happy that I have got the opportunity to fulfil these responsibilities on the birth anniversary of Saint Ravidas Ji," the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi said that Sant Ravidas presented society with the importance of freedom and also worked to bridge the social divide.

"High caste, untouchability, discrimination. He raised his voice against all this. India has a history that whenever the country is in need, some saint, sage or great personality is born in India. Saint Ravidas ji was a great saint of the Bhakti movement, who gave new energy to the weak and divided India," PM Modi said.

PM Modi offered a floral tribute to Sant Guru Ravidas during the event.

During the occasion, the Prime Minister unveiled a statue of Sant Ravidas at Varanasi today. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath was also present.

"Today I also have the privilege of inaugurating the new statue of Saint Ravidas ji. The foundation stone of Sant Ravidas Museum was also laid today," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi also offered prayers at Sant Ravidas Janamsthal in Varanasi.

Guru Sant Ravidas was a great Saint, philosopher, poet, social reformer, and follower of God in India during the 15th century.

He was one of the most famous and leading stars of the nirguna sampradaya (sant parampara) and was one of the prominent leaders of the North Indian Bhakti movement.

He also worked against the system of untouchability in society by the higher caste people for lower caste people.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi distributed prizes to winners of Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita at BHU in Varanasi.

The Prime Minister also launched two books on Kashi during the occasion.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Banas Kashi Sankul, a milk processing unit of Banaskantha District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Ltd built at UPSIDA Agro Park, Karkhiyaon, Varanasi later in the day.

After this, he will address a public function where the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 13,000 crore in Varanasi.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate several projects related to tourism and spiritual tourism in Varanasi. These projects include ten spiritual journeys along the Panchkoshi Parikrama Marg and the redevelopment of public facilities at five stops on the Pavan Path.

23 schemes worth Rs 10,972 crore are to be launched and the foundation stone for 12 schemes worth Rs 2195.07 crore will be laid by the Prime Minister. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)