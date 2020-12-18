New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address farmers' conferences in Madhya Pradesh through video conferencing on Friday.

On December 16, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar addressed the 'Kisan Sammelan' in Gwalior.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister appreciated Tomar for "attempting to have a polite dialogue" with the farmers through an open letter, requesting them to read it.

"Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has expressed his feelings by writing a letter to the farmer brothers and sisters, attempting to have a polite dialogue. I request all the farmers to read it. The countrymen are also urged that they should extend it to as many people as possible," PM Modi had tweeted.

Amid protests on Delhi borders against the new farm laws, Tomar wrote an open letter to the farmers, saying "misunderstanding has been created among some farmer unions" and "white lies" are being spread on Minimum Support Price.

Hundreds of farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

