New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a programme on Tuesday to mark the 90th anniversary of the Sivagiri pilgrimage and the Golden Jubilee of Brahma Vidyalaya.

In a tweet on Monday, Modi urged people, especially those connected with the Sivagiri Mutt, to share their insights for the programme.

Also Read | Watch | Glimpses of Yoga Sessions Under the Aegis of ‘Yoga Amrit Mahotsav’ by Himveers of … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

"Will address a programme to mark the 90th anniversary of the Sivagiri pilgrimage and Golden Jubilee of Brahma Vidyalaya tomorrow at 10:30 AM. Requesting everyone, especially those connected with the Sivagiri Mutt to share their insights for the programme," he tweeted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)