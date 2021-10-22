New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 AM on Friday.

"PM @narendramodi will address the nation at 10 AM today," tweeted PMO India.

India attained the milestone of administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses on Thursday morning. Several world leaders congratulated India on this achievement.

The Prime Minister on Thursday expressed gratitude towards COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers, healthcare workers and all others involved in the vaccination drive, as India achieved a milestone feat of administering 100 crore vaccine doses. (ANI)

