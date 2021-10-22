Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am on Friday. The announcement was the day after the country achieved the 100-crore COVID-19 vaccination milestone. The PMO, in a tweet, said, “PM @narendramodi will address the nation at 10 AM today.” People can catch live streaming of the Prime Minister’s address on the official YouTube channel of DD News.

Live Streaming Link Of DD News:

