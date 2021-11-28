New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in the 83rd episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday.

This will be the second last edition of the year.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app.

"Tune in at 11 am tomorrow. #MannKiBaat," the Prime Minister tweeted on Saturday.

The first episode of the programme was broadcast on October 3, 2014.

In his last episode of Mann Ki Baat, which was broadcast on October 24, the Prime Minister had emphasised on the implementation of Swacch Bharat Abhiyan.

The PM had also highlighted that India is one of the first countries in the world, which is preparing digital records of land in its villages with the help of drones. (ANI)

