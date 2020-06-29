New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Tuesday.

In a tweet, the Office of the Prime Minister (PMO) informed that he will address the nation at 4 pm tomorrow.

"Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the nation at 4 PM tomorrow," the tweet read.

Unlock 1 will end tomorrow i.e. June 30. Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued new guidelines for Unlock 2 which will come in effect from July 1. (ANI)

