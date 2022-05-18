New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the "Yuva Shivir" being organised in Gujarat's Vadodara on Thursday via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister's Office said the Shree Swaminarayan Temple, Kundaldham, and the Shree Swaminarayan Temple, Karelibaug, Vadodara, are organising the programme.

It aims to involve more youngsters in social service and nation-building, a statement said, adding that it also aims to make them partners in building a new India through initiatives like 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Swachh Bharat' among others.

