New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the inaugural ceremony of yearlong joint celebrations of the 90th anniversary of the Sivagiri Pilgrimage and Golden Jubilee of Brahma Vidhyalaya on Tuesday.

The event will take place at the official residence of the Prime Minister of India. He will also launch the logo dedicated to the year-long joint celebrations, as per the Prime Minister's Office.

Both Sivagiri Pilgrimage and Brahma Vidhyalaya were started with the blessing and guidance of great social reformer Shri Narayana Guru.

Sivagiri Pilgrimage is held every year for three days from December 30 to January 1 at Sivagiri, Thiruvananthapuram.

According to the Shri Narayana Guru, the aim of pilgrimage should be the creation of comprehensive knowledge among the people and the pilgrimage should help in their overall development and prosperity. The pilgrimage, therefore, focuses on eight subjects viz education, cleanliness, piety, handicrafts, trade and commerce, agriculture, science and technology, and organised endeavour.

The pilgrimage started with a handful of devotees in 1933 but now it has become one of the major events in South India. Every year, lakhs of devotees from all over the world irrespective of caste, creed, religion, and language visit Sivagiri to participate in the pilgrimage.

Shri Narayan Guru had also envisioned a place to teach the principles of all religions with equanimity and equal respect. The Brahma Vidhyalaya of Sivagiri was set up to realise this vision.

Brahma Vidhyalaya offers a course of 7-years on Indian Philosophy including the works of Shri Narayan Guru and scriptures of all important religions of the world. (ANI)

