New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend a programme in remembrance of the courage of Guru Gobind Singh Ji on the occasion of 'Veer Baal Diwas' in the national capital on Monday.

PM Modi took to Twitter and said, "On Veer Baal Diwas, we recall the courage of the Sahibzade and Mata Gujri Ji. We also remember the courage of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. At 12:30 PM today will be joining a programme to mark this inspiring day."

Also Read | Shiva Ayyadurai Next Twitter CEO Candidate! Indian-American MIT Scholar, Who 'Invented Email' at 14, Asks Elon Musk 'Process To Apply' for Post.

PM Modi on the day of the Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, on January 9, 2022, declared that December 26 will be marked as 'Veer Baal Diwas' to pay homage to the courage of the 'Sahibzades', the four sons of the last Sikh guru- Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

While all four sons of Guru Gobind Singh Ji were martyred, the date is observed as the martyrdom day of the Sahibzadas- Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh who are said to have been martyred at the tender ages of six and nine in Sirhind (Punjab) by Mughal forces on the orders of the then ruler Aurangzeb.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Bulandshahr Jail Gets Five-Star Rating 'Eat Right Campus' Tag by FSSAI.

The place where the sons of the last Sikh Guru were buried alive is the present day's Fatehgarh Sahib.

The historic programme marking 'Veer Bal Diwas' will be held at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, Delhi, where PM Modi will also attend a 'Shabad Kirtan' which would be performed by around 300 Baal Kirtanis.

Later, PM Modi will also flag off a march-past by about three thousand children in Delhi, an official statement by the Prime Minister's Office read.

"The Government is organising interactive and participative programmes all over the country to inform and educate the citizens, especially the young children, about the story of exemplary courage of the Sahibzades. In this endeavour, essay writing, quiz competitions and other activities will be organised in schools and colleges across the country," it said adding that the digital exhibitions will be set up at public places like railway stations, petrol pumps, airports etc and programmes will be organised all over the country where several dignitaries will narrate the life story and sacrifice of the Sahibzades.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that he has been privileged to attend a function devoted to Sahibzadas in the national capital on the occasion of Veer Baal Diwas."Tomorrow, on December 26, is the Veer Baal Diwas and I will have the privilege to attend a function in New Delhi devoted to the Sahibzadas," PM Modi said during his last Mann Ki Baat of the year 2022, which is the 96th edition of the Prime Minister's radio show telecast.

"Veer Baal Diwas will be on the same day Sahibzada Zorawar Singh Ji and Sahibzada Fateh Singh Ji attained martyrdom after being sealed alive in a wall. These two greats preferred death instead of deviating from the noble principles of Dharma," he had said in his tweet dated January 9.

"The bravery and ideals of Mata Gujri, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, and the 4 Sahibzades give strength to millions of people. They never bowed to injustice. They envisioned a world that is inclusive and harmonious. It is the need of the hour for more people to know about them," read another tweet.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had also welcomed PM Modi's decision on that day by saying that the courage portrayed by Sahizades under oppression is unparalleled and people across the globe must know about their supreme sacrifice. He had also termed the Prime Prime Minister's move as a 'commendable step'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)