New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday inaugurate the Bengaluru Tech Summit, 2020 that will deliberate on the key challenges emerging in the post-pandemic world.

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison, Swiss Confederation vice president Guy Parmelin and many other prominent international figures besides thought leaders, industry captains, technocrats, researchers, innovators, investors, policymakers and educators from India and abroad will be participating in the summit.

The summit, scheduled from November 19 to 21, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi through video conferencing.

The event is being organised by the Karnataka government along with Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS), the state government's Vision Group on Information Technology, Biotechnology & StartUp, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and MM Activ Sci-Tech Communications, the PMO said on Tuesday.

This year the theme of the summit is 'Next is Now', it said.

It will discuss key challenges emerging in the post-pandemic world with a focus on the impact of prominent technologies and innovations in the domains of 'information technology & electronics' and 'biotechnology'.

