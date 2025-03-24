Gurugram, Mar 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Haryana on April 14 to inaugurate the Maharaja Agrasen International Airport in Hisar, the BJP's state chief Mohan Lal Badoli said on Monday.

Badoli made the announcement while addressing a BJP organisational meeting in Gurugram that was attended by presidents, former presidents, in-charges, MLAs, ministers and divisional presidents of nine districts.

Badoli also said the BJP would celebrate its foundation day on April 6 and BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary on April 14 at the mandal level, according to an official statement.

"Governments are formed only on the basis of a strong organisation. The BJP's organisation is strong in Haryana and, as a result of this, we are continuously winning elections," the statement quoted Badoli as saying.

"The (party) workers created history by forming a BJP government for the third time. The membership campaign went well and it was appreciated in meetings held in Delhi," he added.

Badoli suggested forming small groups at the district, division and booth level and workers included in booth meetings.

During the meeting, BJP national general secretary Om Prakash Dhankhar spoke on the one nation, one election policy and said holding simultaneous polls was not a new idea but a strategic imperative for India's progress.

