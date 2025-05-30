Patna, May 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 48,520 crore in Bihar's Karakat on Friday.

The PM, who arrived in Patna on a two-day visit to the state on Thursday, will also address a public rally in Karakat.

According to an official communication, "The PM will inaugurate, lay foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 48,520 crore in Karakat. Boosting power infrastructure in the region, he will lay the foundation stone for the Nabinagar Super Thermal Power Project, stage-II (3x800 MW) in Aurangabad district worth over Rs 29,930 crore, which will aim at ensuring energy security for Bihar and eastern India".

It will boost industrial growth, create job opportunities, and provide affordable electricity in the region, it added.

Further, in boost to the road infrastructure and connectivity in the region, the PM will lay the foundation stone for various road projects including the four-laning of the Patna-Arrah-Sasaram section of NH-119A, and six-laning of Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata highway (NH-319B) and Ramnagar-Kacchi Dargah stretch (NH-119D), and construction of a new Ganga bridge between Buxar and Bharauli. These projects will create seamless high-speed corridors in the state along with boosting trade and regional connectivity.

He will also inaugurate the four laning of Patna-Gaya Dobhi section of NH 22, worth around Rs 5,520 crore and four laning of the elevated highway and grade improvements at Gopalganj town on NH 27, among others. Besides, the PM will dedicate to the nation the third rail line between Son Nagar - Mohammad Ganj worth over Rs 1,330 crore, among others, it added.

The PM on Thursday inaugurated the new terminal building of Patna Airport and laid the foundation stone for a new civil enclave at the Bihta airport on the outskirts of the city. The new passenger terminal at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna was built at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore, while the civil enclave at the Bihta airport will be developed at Rs 1,410 crore.

"It will be a historic day for Bihar as the PM will inaugurate, lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 48,520 crore at Karakat on Friday. The PM's visit has energised party workers in the state ahead of the coming assembly polls", Bihar BJP spokesperson, Neeraj Kumar told PTI on Friday.

The PM also led a massive roadshow in Patna on Thursday evening, which began from outside the Aranya Bhawan near the airport and concluded at the state BJP office, around 4 km away. The journey took more than an hour as the PM's vehicle moved at a snail's pace. Thousands of people gathered on two sides of the road and on rooftops to catch a glimpse of Modi, who greeted them from his car with folded hands and a wave.

The PM on Thursday also gave the mantra for victory in the upcoming assembly polls to BJP leaders of the state. He spent close to an hour at the party's Birchand Patel Marg office in Patna in the evening, before heading for a private function at Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha's residence, from where he retired for the night at the Raj Bhavan.

Later, the DyCM, whose son is getting married, shared pictures of the PM at his Strand Road residence on social media, stating that "It was an unforgettable moment for all party workers".

