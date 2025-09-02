New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bihar's Purnia on September 15 to inaugurate the Purnia Airport. He will also address a public rally at Shishabari village, where people from Purnia, Katihar, Araria, and Kishanganj districts are expected to gather.

According to a senior BJP leader in Bihar, "Prime Minister Modi will give a big gift to the people of Seemanchal by inaugurating the long-awaited airport, which has been a long-standing demand of the region. On September 15, he will inaugurate the airport and flag off the first commercial service from the facility."

The leader further said that as part of women's empowerment measures, an amount of Rs 10,000 will be transferred to the bank account of one woman from each family.

"The Prime Minister is coming with the vision of fulfilling the dream of a developed Bihar," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bihar Rajya Jeevika Nidhi Saakh Sahkari Sangh Limited in Bihar via video conferencing. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary and other leaders were present on the occasion.

During the inauguration, PM Modi also transferred Rs 105 crore into the bank account of the institution.

In a post on X, PM Modi highlighted the main objective of the Jeevika Nidhi scheme, stating that the government is making all efforts to ensure that the women of Bihar do not lack opportunities. "We are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the mothers, sisters, and daughters of our Bihar do not lack any opportunities. In this regard, today, around 12:30 PM, I will inaugurate a major initiative for rural women entrepreneurs through video conferencing," he wrote.

According to a release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the primary objective of establishing the Jeevika Nidhi is to provide community members associated with Jeevika easy access to funds at affordable interest rates. All registered cluster-level federations under Jeevika will become members of the cooperative society. Both the Government of Bihar and the Central Government will contribute financially towards the operation of the institution. (ANI)

