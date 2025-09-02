Nalgonda, September 2: Reacting to the suspension of MLC K Kavitha from the BRS, Telangana BJP chief N Ramachander Rao on Tuesday said that the internal rift within the Bharat Rashtra Samithi had exposed the distribution of the alleged "ill-gotten wealth." "The revelation by the former CM's daughter has now exposed the corruption by the BRS Government... She has blamed her cousins for misleading the then CM and for sharing a larger amount than anyone else... The dispute arose among the family members only at the time of distributing the ill-got wealth... This is very important for the people of Telangana to know how Telangana was looted during the BRS rule..." Rao told ANI. K Kavitha Suspended From BRS: K Chandrashekar Rao Suspends His Daughter From Bharat Rashtra Samithi for Anti-Party Activities.

Kavitha was suspended from the party with immediate effect on Tuesday for alleged "anti-party activities." The decision was taken by BRS President, K Chandrasekhar Rao, who said that her recent behaviour and actions were "damaging" the party's reputation. In a post on X, the BRS stated, "The party leadership is taking this matter seriously as the recent behaviour and ongoing anti-party activities of party MLC Smt. K. Kavitha are damaging the BRS party. Party President Sri K. Chandrasekhar Rao has taken a decision to suspend Smt. K. Kavitha from the party with immediate effect." K Kavitha Suspended From BRS: K Chandrashekar Rao Suspends His Daughter and Telangana MLC From Bharat Rashtra Samithi With Immediate Effect.

Earlier on Monday, reacting to the Telangana government's decision to order a CBI probe into the Kaleshwaram project, Kavith alleged that any taint on KCR's image over the issue was due to BRS leaders Harish Rao and Santosh Rao. She accused them of conspiring against her and KCR. "In the CBI probe, KCR will emerge spotless, like a pearl washed clean...If KCR's image is tainted in the Kaleshwaram issue, the reason is Harish Rao and Santosh Rao. Despite several conspiracies against me by them, I endured. Behind Harish and Santosh Rao, it is certainly Revanth Reddy. KCR is facing a CBI probe because of Harish Rao and Santosh Rao," Kavitha said. Her allegations came after the Congress-led Telangana government decided to hand over the investigation into the alleged irregularities in the project to the CBI.

