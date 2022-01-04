New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate multiple developmental projects during his visit to the states of Manipur and Tripura on Tuesday.

At around 11 AM, Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 22 developmental projects worth over Rs 4,800 crore in Imphal. Thereafter, at around 2 PM, in Agartala, he will inaugurate the New Integrated Terminal Building at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport and will also launch two key development initiatives, the Prime Minister's office informed on January 2.

"In Manipur, the Prime Minister will inaugurate 13 Projects worth around Rs 1,850 crores and lay the foundation stone of nine projects worth around Rs 2,950 crore," the official release said.

In line with the countrywide projects to improve connectivity, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the construction of five National Highway Projects to be built at a cost of more than Rs 1700 crore. Another important infrastructure that will enhance seamless year-round connectivity to Silchar from Imphal and reduce traffic congestion, is the construction of Steel Bridge built over Barak River on NH-37 built at a cost of over Rs 75 crore. This Steel Bridge will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister during the programme.

Prime Minister will also dedicate, to the people of Manipur, 2,387 mobile towers built at a cost of around Rs 1100 crores, the official release said.

The projects being inaugurated by the Prime Minister include the Rs 280 crore worth 'Water Transmission system of Thoubal Multi-purpose project', which will provide drinking water supply to the Imphal city; the Water Supply Scheme project by Water Conservation, for Tamenglong Headquarters built at the cost of Rs 65 crore, to provide safe drinking water to residents of ten habitations of Tamenglong district; and the 'Augmentation of Senapati District Headquarter Water Supply Scheme' built at a cost of Rs 51 crore to provide a regular water supply to the residents of the area.

In an effort to strengthen the health sector in the state, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of 'State of the Art Cancer Hospital' in Imphal worth around Rs 160 crore on Purchasing power parity (PPP) basis. Further, to boost the COVID related infrastructure in the State, Prime Minister will inaugurate '200 Bedded COVID Hospital at Kiyamgei' which has been set up at a cost of about Rs 37 crore in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the release added.

Prime Minister will inaugurate three projects of the Imphal Smart City Mission, developed at a cost of more than Rs 170 crore, including the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC)', 'Development of Western Riverfront on Imphal River (Phase I)' and 'Development of Mall Road at Thangal Bazar (Phase I)'.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of 'Centre for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training (CIIIT)' to be built in the state at a cost of about Rs 200 crore. This project is the biggest PPP initiative in the State.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of Manipur Institute of Performing Arts at Gurgaon, Haryana. The institute will be built at a cost of more than Rs 240 crore.

In line with the mantra of 'Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas-Sabka Vishwas', Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of 72 Projects worth more than Rs 130 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram.

To strengthen the handloom industry in the State, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of two projects worth Rs 36 crore namely, 'Mega Handloom Cluster' at NongpokKakching in Imphal East District, which will benefit about 17,000 weavers in Imphal East District and 'Craft and Handloom village' in Moirang.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of Government Residential Quarters at New Check on to be built at a cost of around Rs 390 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone of a ropeway project at IbudhouMarjing, Imphal East.

During his visit to Tripura, Prime Minister will inaugurate the New Integrated Terminal Building of Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport and launch key initiatives: Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana and Project Mission 100 of Vidyajyoti Schools.

The New Integrated Terminal Building of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport is built at a cost of about Rs 450 crore.

Project Mission 100 of Vidyajyoti Schools is aimed to improve the quality of education in the state by converting 100 existing High/Higher secondary schools to Vidyajyoti Schools with state of art facilities and quality education. The project will cover about 1.2 lakh students from Nursery to class XII and will cost around Rs 500 crores in the next three years. (ANI)

