New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the three-day Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital on Friday.

In a post on X PM Modi on Friday said that Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav celebrates the vibrant culture of the different states of the Northeast.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Assumes Office After Taking Oath as Chief Minister for 3rd Time.

"At 3 PM this afternoon, will inaugurate the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi. This programme celebrates the vibrant culture of the different states of the Northeast. The focus will also be on promoting investment and economic activities relating to the region, especially in areas like tourism, textiles, handicrafts and more," PM Modi posted on X.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the three-day cultural festival, being celebrated for the first time, will be held from December 6 to 8.

Also Read | Currency Notes Found on Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi's Seat in Rajya Sabha, Probe Underway.

The cultural festival will highlight the vast cultural tapestry of Northeast India, bringing together an array of traditional arts, crafts, and cultural practices.

The first ever Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav aims to offer a dynamic stage for showcasing Northeast India's vibrant textile sector, tourism opportunities, traditional craftsmanship, and distinctive Geographical Indication (GI) tagged products. It will serve as a celebration of the region's cultural wealth while focusing on its strategic importance in India's future development. The festival has been conceptualized as an annual event that will continue to honor the diversity and cultural richness of Northeast India, propelling the region towards further economic advancement.

To promote economic opportunities in areas such as traditional handicrafts, handlooms, agricultural products, and tourism, the Mahotsav will feature a variety of events.The festival will have artisan exhibitions, Grameen haats, state-specific pavilions and technical sessions on key areas crucial to the development of the northeastern region.

The Mahotsav will also emphasize the significance of infrastructure development in Northeast India and its transformative impact. The region's improved connectivity, industrial growth, and ongoing development in sectors like transport, energy, and digital infrastructure are poised to enhance its strategic role in India's growth story and open new opportunities for trade and business.

Key events will include investor roundtables and buyer-seller meets designed to be a unique opportunity to build and strengthen networks, partnerships, and joint initiatives boosting the economic growth of the region.

The Mahotsav will have Design conclave and Fashion shows displaying the rich handloom and handicraft traditions of Northeast India at the national stage.

Highlighting the region's rich cultural heritage, the festival will also showcase vibrant musical performances and indigenous cuisines of Northeast India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)