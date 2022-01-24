New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with BJP workers from across the country via NaMo app on Tuesday.

The interaction comes in the run-up to the assembly polls in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, with the Election Commission not allowing physical rallies by political parties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Please do join. Hon Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji will interact with BJP Karyakartas from all over the country on Namo App (audio) at 11 AM tomorrow," the office of BJP president J P Nadda tweeted on Monday.

