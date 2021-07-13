New Delhi, July 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra and Kerala on Friday to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the states.

According to the sources, PM Modi will interact with the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra and Kerala at 11 am on July 16 through video conferencing on the COVID-19 situation. PM Narendra Modi Urges CMs of North East States for Strict Monitoring of All COVID-19 Variants.

India's first COVID-19 patient, a medical student from Kerala who was tested positive on her return from Wuhan in China last year has again tested positive for coronavirus infection. Kerala alone has reported a total of 7,798 COVID cases on Monday, and there are currently 1,11,093 people under treatment in the state.

Meanwhile, India reported 31,443 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest daily cases in 118 days, informed the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

India's active caseload of COVID-19 cases is at 4,31,315, the lowest in 109 days.

