A man has been arrested after he was seen spitting on rotis at a dhaba in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. The man was caught on camera spitting on rotis as he made them. The incident took place at the Chand Muslim Dhaba in Aligarh. In the 57-second video, the man is seen rolling out the rotis and spitting on them as he places them in a tandoor. The video went viral on social media. The accused was soon arrested, and a case was launched into the matter. Bulandshahr Spit-Gate: Cook Arrested for Spitting on Rotis at Engagement Event in Uttar Pradesh, Video Surfaces.

Man Seen Spitting on Rotis Before Placing Them in Tandoor

लगाये गये आरोपों के दृष्टिगत उक्त व्यक्ति को पुलिस हिरासत में लिया गया है, तथ्य तस्दीक करते हुए अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है । — ALIGARH POLICE (@aligarhpolice) December 13, 2025

