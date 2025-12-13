Raxaul (Bihar) [India], December 13 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Saturday highlighted the deep-rooted and growing relationship between India and Nepal while attending the Border Unity Run 2025, organised by the 47th Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on the occasion of the force's 62nd Raising Day.

Addressing participants and officials at the event, Rai said that India and Nepal share a close-knit bond that continues to strengthen with time, rooted in shared culture, traditions and people-to-people ties. He emphasised that the relationship between the two neighbouring countries goes beyond formal diplomatic engagement.

"India and Nepal have close-knit relations, and this relationship is becoming stronger day by day... We work with the nation and for its citizens, and they do the same for India...People have redefined the close relationship between the two nations...Anyone who sees India and Nepal separately is a fool... There are neither any walls nor any cracks between the two nations... We share a wholehearted relationship," Rai said while interacting with participants.

Highlighting the broader national vision, the Minister said the government is working under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" initiative, which aims to strengthen unity, integration and harmony across the country while positioning India as a global leader in the 21st century.

"We are moving forward with Prime Minister Modi's Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat vision to make 21st-century India a Vishwa Guru. To achieve this, we must all work together..." he added.

Meanwhile, Inspector General (IG) of SSB, Nishit Kumar Ujjwal, stated that the programme was organised at 74 locations along the Indo-Nepal border. He said the event drew significant participation from youth, SSB personnel and local public representatives, reflecting the enthusiasm of communities residing near border areas.

"SSB is celebrating its 62nd foundation day. Totally, we are organising this program at 74 places on the Indo-Nepal border, where a large number of youth, our SSB personnel, and local public representatives are participating..." Ujjwal said.

A large number of participants, including SSB personnel, local youth and public representatives, took part in the Border Unity Run across various locations. (ANI)

