New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a post-Budget webinar on employment on Wednesday.

Employment generation has been one of the key focus areas of the government and driven by the prime minister's vision, the government has taken multiple steps to promote job growth and generate greater avenues of employment, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

Prime Minister Modi will participate in the post-Budget Webinar on Employment on March 5 around 1:30 PM via video conferencing.

The key themes of the webinar include Investing in People, Economy, and Innovation, the statement said, adding the prime minister will also address the gathering on the occasion.

The webinar will foster collaboration among government, industry, academia and citizens, encouraging discussions to help translate the transformative Budget announcements into effective outcomes, the statement said.

With a focus on empowering citizens, strengthening the economy, and fostering innovation, the deliberations will aim at paving the way for sustainable and inclusive growth; leadership in technology and other sectors; and a skilled, healthy workforce working towards realising the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047, it added.

