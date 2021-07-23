New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his message on Dhamma Chakra Day on Saturday morning.

The Dhamma Chakra day is observed on Asadha Poornima. It is celebrated all over the world to commemorate the first sermon that Gautama Buddha gave to his five ascetic disciples.

"At around 8:30 AM tomorrow, 24th July, will be sharing my message at the Ashadha Purnima-Dhamma Chakra Day programme," Modi tweeted.

