Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the Samudra Se Samriddhi programme in Bhavnagar on September 20, 2025. To advance the country's development through maritime growth, the PM will virtually dedicate MoUs worth Rs 66,025 crore of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Government of India, according to a statement from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

This includes 21 MoUs focused on ports and shipping. The PM will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various projects totalling Rs 7,870 crore, aimed at the development of the nation's major ports under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

The Prime Minister will present several development projects to the people of Gujarat. He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 26,354 crore under various departments of the Government of India and the Government of Gujarat.

Through this initiative, PM Modi will, from Bhavnagar, present development works worth over Rs 1 lakh crore to the people of India.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Cabinet Minister for the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, Government of India, will also be present at the programme.

Additionally, the PM will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 2,500 crore across several Gujarat Government departments.

These include the Energy and Petrochemicals Department, Health and Family Welfare, Roads and Housing, Urban Development, Water Resources and Water Supply, and Fisheries (Agriculture) Department.

The PM will present development works totalling Rs 26,354 crore to the people of Gujarat on September 20, during a programme in Bhavnagar.

The PM will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various projects worth Rs 23,830 crore under various ministries of the Government of India and Rs 2,524 crore under multiple departments of the Government of Gujarat.

Key development projects under the Ministries of the Government of India include the inauguration of the HPLNG LNG Regasification Terminal at Chhara Port, constructed at a cost of Rs 4,700 crore under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and the Acrylic/Oxo-Alcohol Project of Indian Oil at Gujarat Refinery, Vadodara, built at a cost of rs 5,894 crore.

The PM will also inaugurate the 280 MW Solar Project at Surendranagar, constructed at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, along with projects under the PM-KUSUM Scheme across 17 districts of Gujarat--Amreli, Ahmedabad, Banaskantha, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Kutch, Mehsana, Porbandar, Rajkot, Sabarkantha, Surendranagar, Aravalli, Morbi, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Gir-Somnath, and Botad--at a cost of Rs 1,660 crore, including around 172 decentralised solar power plants totalling 475 MW.

Additionally, the PM will lay the foundation stone for various wind and solar power projects under the Ministry of Coal, as well as multiple road projects under the Ministry of Roads, Transport and Highways.

In another development, the Dhordo village in Kutch, recognised as the 'Best Tourism Village' by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), is now 100 per cent solarised.

Under Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, all residential electricity connections in the village have been converted to solar, improving Gujarat's rooftop solar capacity and allowing homes in Dhordo to generate their own electricity.

The PM will dedicate the solar-powered Dhordo village during a programme in Bhavnagar on 20 September 2025.

Furthermore, the PM will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 2,524 Crore by the Gujarat government departments during the 'Samudra Se Samriddhi' programme.

Additionally, a 45 MW solar PV project and a waste-to-energy plant will also be inaugurated. The PM will also lay the foundation stone of a project worth Rs 303 crore to replace existing power line wires with Medium Voltage Covered Conductors (MVCC) in Bhavnagar, Botad, Amreli, and Surendranagar districts.

Foundation stone for a teaching Hospital and MCH Block at Takhtsinhji Hospital, Bhavnagar, with an investment of Rs 583.90 crore and an OPD, MCH, and super speciality hospital building at the Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital, Jamnagar, with an investment of Rs 525.10 crore, will also be laid down.

Furthermore, the foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 440.7 crore, which includes widening and strengthening of roads in Kutch and Saurashtra, and the construction of a railway overbridge on the Jetpur Bypass Missing Link Road, will also be laid.

Additionally, development work worth Rs 267 crore, including the construction of a 45 MLD sewage treatment plant at Kumbharwada in Bhavnagar, foundation stone laying for a four-lane paver road from Kumbharwada to Dasnala, and an underground sewerage project at Vartej village, will also be laid.

Under the Water Resources Department, the Foundation stone laying for the 'Chanch Anti-Sea Erosion' with an investment of Rs 56 crore will be laid down while the Junagadh-Vanthali Sudharana Juth Pani Purvatha Yojana with an investment of Rs 38.27 crore will be inaugurated.

Under the Agriculture Department, the foundation stone of a Fish Landing Centre at Dhamlej in Gir-Somnath district, with an investment of Rs 39.46 crore, will be laid. (ANI)

