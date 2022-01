New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): In order to strengthen health infrastructure in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 11 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday via video conferencing.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), MBBS seats have been increased by 79.60 per cent (from 51,348 seats to 92,222 seats) and the number of PG seats increased by 80.70 per cent (from 31,185 seats to 56,374 seats) during the last seven years.

Also Read | Budget 2022 Expectations: Work From Home Allowance For The Salaried Likely to be Announced by FM Nirmala Sitharaman, Says Report.

So, the total medical seats before 2014 were around 82,500. And in the last seven years, a jump of around 80 per cent or 66,000 seats has taken place.

The total number of medical colleges (both government and private) has increased from 387 to 596, a jump of around 54 per cent. (ANI)

Also Read | IBPS PO Preliminary Exam Scores Released At ibps.in; Here Are Steps To Check The Scores.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)