Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 24 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a press conference on Thursday, during which he spoke about Prime Minister Modi's upcoming visit to Assam on the occasion of Bhupen Hazarika's 100th birth anniversary.

CM Sarma stated that PM Narendra Modi has assured his attendance at the 100th birth anniversary of Bhupen Hazarika, and he hopes that the Reserve Bank of India will also release a special coin on the occasion.

The Assam CM stated that PM Modi will lay the foundation for the Assam Bio-Ethanol Plant, with a production capacity of 49 KTPA of ethanol, and will also lay the foundation for the Rs 5,700 crore Guwahati Ring Road project. He stated that during the Advantage Assam Summit, discussions were held regarding a proposed investment of Rs 50,000 crore.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured us to attend the inaugural programme of the 100th birth anniversary of Dr Bhupen Hazarika. I hope that the Reserve Bank of India will release a coin on the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of Dr Bhupen Hazarika. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Assam Bio-Ethanol Plant, which has a production capacity of 49,000 tonnes per annum (KTPA) of ethanol. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Rs 5,700 crore Guwahati Ring Road project and other projects. The old BVCL company in Namrup will be continued. During Advantage Assam 2.0, we discussed with Adani Group for investment of Rs 50,000 crore", Assam CM told reporters.

The Assam CM stated that by December 2025, project works worth Rs 1 lakh crore will gain ground A new company Assam Fertilizer and Chemical Company Limited with a capacity of 12.7 lakh MT will also be set up.

"They met me two times after that. Rs 25,000 crore greenfield highway from Barapani to Panchgram. By December, we will see the projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore come to fruition. A new company, Assam Fertiliser and Chemical Company Limited, with a capacity of 12.7 lakh MT, will also be established. After the new company is established, the union government will decide whether the two companies will merge or not", Assam CM said.

Sarma also spoke about the arrest of AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam in a sedition case and stated that he has directed the Assam police to monitor all social media posts strictly. Islam was arrested based on a misleading & instigating statement which went viral & had the potential to create an adverse situation,

"Assam police today arrested AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam in a sedition case. I also direct the Assam police to monitor social media posts strictly. Assam will take the strongest possible action against anyone who dares to defend--directly or indirectly--the horrific, Pakistan-sponsored terror attack in Pahalgam. Let it be known clearly: those who attempt to justify, normalise, or dilute the brutal murder of innocent civilians are not exercising freedom of expression--they are standing against the soul of India," he said.

