New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Bihar and West Bengal on August 22 to attend several programmes focused on enhancing commerce, connectivity, and the 'Ease of Living' in both states.

During his visit to Bihar, the Prime Minister will be in Gaya to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore. These include the four-lane Bakhtiyarpur to Mokama section of NH-31, the Buxar Thermal Power Plant, sewerage treatment plants, and sewerage networks.

In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi stated, "I look forward to being in Gaya, where works worth over Rs. 13,000 crore will be inaugurated or their foundation stones will be laid. The projects include the four-lane Bakhtiyarpur to Mokama section of NH-31, Buxar Thermal Power Plant, Sewerage Treatment Plants and Sewerage Networks."

Furthermore, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Homu Bhabha Cancer Hospital and research centre at Muzaffarpur, which will boost health infrastructure for the people of the state.

Additionally, two trains, the Amrit Bharat Express running between Gaya and Delhi, and the Buddhist Circuit Train running between Vaishali and Koderma, will be flagged off during the visit.

"It is gladdening that the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre will be inaugurated at Muzaffarpur. This will boost health infrastructure for the people of Bihar. Equally crucial are the two trains that would be flagged off, which are the Amrit Bharat Express between Gaya and Delhi, and the Buddhist Circuit Train between Vaishali and Koderma," the post by the PM on X read.

The Aunta-Simaria bridge project on NH 31 will also be inaugurated, including the 1.86 km long 6 lane bridge over the Ganga river, the construction cost of which is Rs 1,870 crore, and will provide direct connectivity between Mokama in Patna and Begusarai.

The new bridge has been built parallel to the old two-lane dilapidated rail-cum-road bridge, Rajendra Setu, which is in poor condition and has forced heavy vehicles to take longer detours. This bridge will reduce the extra travel distance of over 100 km for heavy vehicles moving between North Bihar (Begusarai, Supaul, Madhubani, Purnea, Araria) and South Bihar (Sheikhpura, Nawada, Lakhisarai) and help ease traffic congestion caused by detours. (ANI)

