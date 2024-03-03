New Delhi, March 3: Prime Narendra Modi will visit Odisha's Chandikhole on March 5 where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over Rs 19,600 crore. The projects relate to sectors including Oil & Gas, Railways, Road, Transport and Highways and Atomic Energy.

Prime Minister will inaugurate the Indian Oil Corporation Limited Mono Ethylene Glycol project in Paradip Refinery which will further help in reducing India's import dependency. He will also inaugurate 344 km long product pipeline traversing from Paradip in Odisha to Haldia in West Bengal. PM Modi Kashmir Visit on March 7: Security Beefed Up Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s First Visit to Valley After Article 370 Abrogation.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, in order to augment the import infrastructure on the Eastern Coast of India, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate a 0.6 MMTPA LPG Import facility at Paradip.

"The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation four laning of Singhara to Binjabahal Section of NH-49; four laning of Binjabahal to Tileibani Section of NH-49; four laning of Balasore-Jharpokharia Section of NH-18 and four laning of Tangi-Bhubaneswar Section of NH-16. He will also lay the foundation stone for eight laning of Chandikhole - Paradip Section at Chandikhole," an official statement issued by the PMO said. PM Modi Telangana Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Likely To Visit Southern State in March First Week.

PMO further mentioned that, keeping in mind the expansion of the railway network which will also take place, with a focus on modernising and extending rail connectivity, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation a 162 km Bansapani - Daitari - Tomka - Jakhapura Rail Line.

"It will not only enhance the existing traffic facility's capacity but also facilitate efficient transportation of Iron and Manganese ore from Keonjhar District to the nearest ports and steel plants, significantly contributing to regional economic growth," the press release said.

The PMO further stated that the inauguration of the CONCOR Container Depot in Kalinga Nagar will be done with the aim of boosting domestic and international trade. "The foundation stone will be laid for the Electric Loco Periodical Overhauling Workshop at Narla, the Wagon Periodical Overhauling Workshop at Kantabanji and the upgradation and augmentation of maintenance facilities at Baghuapal," the release said.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate a 5 MLD capacity seawater desalination plant at the Odisha Sands Complex of IREL (I) Ltd. "This project has been built as a part of field applications of indigenous desalination technologies developed by Bhabha Atomic Research Centre," PMO said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)