Vellore (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 18 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Vellore on March 7.

The Prime Minister will participate in a public meeting organised by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Vellore on the same day.

Speaking to the media in Vellore, BJP State General Secretary Karthiyayini said that Prime Minister Modi's visit would bring about significant changes not only in Tamil Nadu's political landscape but also in governance.

Ahead of the visit, BJP State Vice President Karu Nagarajan, State General Secretary Karthiyayini, BJP District President Dasarathan, and office-bearers of alliance parties inspected the Vellore Fort Grounds on Wednesday evening to finalise the venue for the Prime Minister's rally.

Karthiyayini further stated that alternative locations, including Kandaneri near Pallikonda and Senbakkam, are under consideration, and that one venue will be finalised shortly.

She said that around 1.5 lakh people are expected to attend the public meeting.

Karthiyayini added that leaders and functionaries of all NDA alliance parties, including AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, are expected to participate in the meeting.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly welcomed several world leaders at Bharat Mandapam, as the global leaders in tech and policymaking on Artificial Intelligence (AI) converged in the national capital for the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026.

Among the dignitaries received were Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon, President of Spain; Peter Pellegrini, President of the Slovak Republic; Olzhas Bektenov, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan; Petteri Orpo, Prime Minister of Finland; Anura Kumara Dissanayake, President of Sri Lanka; and Alar Karis, President of Estonia.

Prime Minister Modi also welcomed Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Prime Minister of Mauritius; Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan; Sebastien Pillay, Vice President of Seychelles; Dick Schoof, Prime Minister of the Netherlands; Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece; and Andrej Plenkovic, Prime Minister of Croatia. (ANI)

