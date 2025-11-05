Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 5 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the state on November 9 to participate in the celebrations marking Uttarakhand's Silver Jubilee, or "Rajat Utsav."

Speaking to the media, CM Dhami said that this year holds special significance as it marks the 25th anniversary of Uttarakhand's formation on November 9, 2000. He highlighted the role of the state's diaspora in contributing to its development and preserving cultural identity.

"The government has been organising migrant 'Uttarakhandi' conferences to gather suggestions and contributions from these communities. Efforts are being made to simplify and expand the process of adopting ancestral villages. The government is also addressing challenges such as fragmented land in villages to facilitate agricultural activities," he stated.

CM Dhami added that the suggestions from these sessions will be incorporated into government policies, and expressed excitement about PM Modi's visit, calling it a significant event for the people of Uttarakhand.

"The suggestions gathered from various sessions will be incorporated into government policies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Uttarakhand on November 9th for the state's establishment day, which will be a significant event for the people of Uttarakhand, who hold him in high regard," he added.

Speaking at the Pravasi Uttarakhand Sammelan in Dehradun, Dhami referred to migrant Uttarakhandis as the state's brand ambassadors, acknowledging their role in promoting the culture and identity of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand.

In a post shared on X, the Chief Minister's office said, "If I say that all of you are the brand ambassadors of migrant Uttarakhand, there would be no exaggeration in it. All of you have worked to take the identity of Uttarakhand to new heights."

"The culture of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand has its distinct identity, which all of you are continuously disseminating and promoting." the Chief Minister said.

Earlier, CM Dhami participated in the Urban Development Conference in Kashipur, reviewing the state's progress over the past 25 years and exploring future development opportunities. He highlighted government initiatives to promote modern infrastructure, the 'Vocal for Local' campaign, and the vision of 'Viksit Bharat-Viksit Uttarakhand'.

"On the occasion of the silver jubilee of the foundation of Uttarakhand state, we want to make our state lead in every field. We are committed to making our state a leading, ideal state... Our state is taking several initiatives in the direction of development of modern infrastructure, while speedy work is being done, having Vocal for Local and Viksit Bharat-Viksit Uttarakhand," said Dhami.

Uttarakhand is celebrating its Silver Jubilee (25th anniversary) in November 2025. The state was formed on November 9, 2000, after being carved out of northern Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

