New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday unveiled the new name for the complex housing the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS), and the Cabinet Secretariat, now officially called Seva Teerth.

Since 2014, the Modi government has taken steady steps to move away from symbols of India's colonial past and to usher in a mindset shift.

Some of the key changes include the transformation of South Block into Seva Teerth, the Central Secretariat renamed as Kartavya Bhavan, Rajpath rechristened as Kartavya Path, Race Course Road becoming Lok Kalyan Marg, and various Raj Bhavans and Raj Niwas across the country now designated as Lok Bhavan or Lok Niwas.

The Prime Minister will thereafter formally inaugurate Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhavan-1 & 2, and also address a public programme at Seva Teerth at around 6 PM.

According to an official release from PMO, the inauguration marks a transformative milestone in India's administrative governance architecture and reflects the Prime Minister's commitment to building a modern, efficient, accessible and citizen-centric governance ecosystem.

For decades, several key government offices and ministries functioned from fragmented and ageing infrastructure spread across multiple locations in the Central Vista area. This dispersion led to operational inefficiencies, coordination challenges, escalating maintenance costs and sub-optimal working environments. The new building complexes address these issues by consolidating administrative functions within modern, future-ready facilities.

Seva Teerth houses the Prime Minister's Office, the National Security Council Secretariat, and the Cabinet Secretariat, all of which were previously located across different locations, a release stated.

Kartavya Bhavan-1 & 2 accommodate several key ministries, including the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Law & Justice, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers and Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

Both building complexes feature digitally integrated offices, structured public interface zones and centralised reception facilities. These features will foster collaboration, efficiency, seamless governance, improved citizen engagement and enhanced employee well-being.

Designed in accordance with 4-Star GRIHA standards, the complexes incorporate renewable energy systems, water conservation measures, waste management solutions and high-performance building envelopes. These measures significantly reduce environmental impact while enhancing operational efficiency.

The building complexes also include comprehensive safety and security frameworks, such as smart access control systems, surveillance networks and advanced emergency response infrastructure, ensuring a secure and accessible environment for officials and visitors, a release added. (ANI)

