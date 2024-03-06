West Champaran (Bihar) [India], March 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the land of Bettiah reignited the struggle for independence and infused new consciousness into the people, so there is no better place than Bettiah's Champaran to make the resolution for Viksit Bihar and Viksit Bharat.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple infrastructure projects related to rail, road and petroleum and natural gas worth around Rs 12,800 crores at Bettiah in Bihar's West Champaran district.

"This very land created Mahatma Gandhi out of Mohan Das ji", the Prime Minister remarked, highlighting that there can be no better place than Bettiah, Champaran to make the resolution for Viksit Bihar and Viksit Bharat. The Prime Minister acknowledged the presence of people in the Viksit Bihar program from various Lok Sabha and Vidhan constituencies of the state and conveyed his best wishes for the development projects of today.

"Land of Bihar has shown tremendous leadership for the country for centuries and also produced many great personalities for the nation", the Prime Minister said, pointing out that India has prospered with the prosperity of Bihar and the development of the state is equally important to accomplish the goal of Viksit Bharat.

PM Modi expressed delight that the development works related to Viksit Bihar have found new momentum with the formation of the double-engine government in the state and mentioned today's projects including sectors of rail, road, ethanol plants, city gas supply and LPG gas among others. He emphasized maintaining this pace to accomplish the resolve of Viksit Bihar.

He mentioned one of the acute problems of Bihar i.e. exodus of youth from the state due to poor law and order situation and dynastic politics. "The effort of Bihar's double government is to provide jobs to the youth of the state in Bihar itself", the Prime Minister said.

He stated that the biggest beneficiaries of today's projects will be the youth who are looking for employment. Mentioning the inauguration of a six-lane Cable Bridge on the river Ganga parallel to the Digha-Sonepur Rail-cum-Road Bridge at Patna on the Ganga River, the Prime Minister said work is going on over a dozen bridges in Bihar with the allocation of Rs 22,000 crore, including five bridges on river Ganga.

"These bridges and broad roads pave the path of development", he said. He also said that modern infrastructure creates new avenues of employment.

Prime Minister Modi noted that all the rail lines being laid or trains being flagged off in the country are completely Made in India, thereby creating employment for citizens. He stated that the modern rail engine manufacturing factories in Bihar have been initiated by the present government itself. The Prime Minister touched upon the Digital India initiative and said that many developed nations do not have such digital facilities as he credited the youth of India for the fast adoption of digital services. "Modi has given the guarantee to stand by the youth of India on every step", PM Modi said, "Today, I am giving this guarantee to the youth of Bihar." He further added that Modi's guarantee means the guarantee of fulfilment of the guarantee.

The Prime Minister highlighted the government's emphasis on making every house in India a Surya Ghar where electricity can be produced through solar plants on the terraces and the extra electricity generated can be sold back to the government creating extra income for citizens. The Prime Minister also warned the people about the evils of dynastic politics and remembered the ideals of Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur, Jai Prakash Narayan, Ram Manohar Lohia, Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi.

The Prime Minister highlighted the government's efforts to tackle the issues faced by the poor, women, youth and farmers as he mentioned the free ration scheme, Ayushman Bharat scheme, pucca houses, toilets, electricity, gas and tap water connection, creation of AIIMSs, IITs, IIMs and other medical colleges in record numbers, making farmers into urjadata and urvarakdata, and setting up of ethanol plants to make use of byproducts by sugarcane and paddy farmers.

Touching upon PM Kisan Samman Nidhi for financial assistance worth thousands of crores to farmers, the Prime Minister said that farmers from Bettiah have been provided Rs 800 crore under the scheme so far. He also mentioned the fertilizer factory in Barauni that remained closed for a long time and it was Modi who had guaranteed to get it up and running again. "Today this fertilizer factory is providing its services and creating employment. That's why people say - Modi's guarantee means the guarantee of fulfilment of guarantee", he added.

PM Modi noted the happiness of the people of Bihar on the Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya Dham. He said that today India is acknowledging its heritage and culture.

The Prime Minister noted the presence of the nature-loving Tharu tribe in the area. He asked everyone to take inspiration from the Tharu community "Today, India is developing while protecting nature, taking inspiration from tribes like Tharu. That is why I say that to build a developed India, everyone's efforts, everyone's inspiration and everyone's learning are needed", he said.

In conclusion, PM Modi reiterated the importance of India becoming the third largest economy, bringing people out of poverty, jobs for the youth, pucca houses for the poor, solar panels for one crore households, three crore Lakhpati Didis and running modern trains like Vande Bharat.

Governor of Bihar RV Arlekar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, MoS Nityanand Rai and MP Sanjay Jaiswal were present on the occasion among others. (ANI)

