New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged people to mark 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in a grand manner and noted that the government has formed a high-level committee.

He said in a tweet that Netaji's bravery is well-known and he was a scholar, soldier and statesman par excellence.

"Netaji Subhas Bose's bravery is well-known. A scholar, soldier and statesman par excellence, we are soon to commence his 125th Jayanti celebrations. For that, a high-level committee has been formed. Come, let us mark this special occasion in a grand manner!" the Prime Minister said.

He also shared a link of the press release by Ministry of Culture about government's decision to form a high-level committee headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to commemorate the 125th Birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

This high-level committee will decide on the activities for a one-year-long commemoration starting 23rd January 2021. (ANI)

