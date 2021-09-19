New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday invited citizens to participate in the e-Auction of gifts and mementos received by him.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Over time, I have received several gifts and mementos which are being auctioned. This includes the special mementos given by our Olympics heroes. Do take part in the auction. The proceeds would go to the Namami Gange initiative."

PM Modi also shared the link to the portal set for the e-auction.

The gifts presented to PM Modi for the third edition of the e-auction include sports gear and equipment presented by winners of the Tokyo Paralympics and the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The third edition of the e-auction of gifts presented to PM Modi is being held from September 17 to October 7 through the web portal https://pmmementos.gov.in. Other interesting artefacts include replicas of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Chardham, Rudraksh Convention Centre, models, sculptures, paintings, angavastras among others. In this round of e-auctions, around 1330 mementoes are being e-auctioned.

Javelin used by gold medalist Sumit Antil in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and the javelin used by Neeraj Chopra in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is the items with the highest base price at Rs one crore each. (ANI)

