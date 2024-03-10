New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched BJP's flagship programme 'Mahatari Vandan Yojana', in Chhattisgarh under which, a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 will be provided to married women of the state.

PM Modi joined the programme virtually and interacted with the beneficiaries on the occasion.

Also Read | TMC Candidate List for Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Trinamool Congress Announces Candidate List; Cricketer Yusuf Pathan, Kirti Azad, Mahua Moitra Among Nominees.

While addressing the nation on the launch of the scheme, the PM said that beneficiaries will receive their money without any hassle.

"Every month you will get the money (Rs 1,000) in your bank accounts without any hassle and I am giving you this guarantee because I have faith in the double engine government of Chhattisgarh..." the PM said.

Also Read | West Bengal Shocker: Man Allegedly Dies After Being Attacked by Rooster During Cockfight at Rural Fair in Jaugram.

The Prime Minister transferred an amount of more than 655 crore rupees in the first phase of the scheme through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

The programme was organised at the 146 block headquarters of Chhattisgarh.

The main programme was held in the capital Raipur, where Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai was present.

Bharatiya Janata Party had promised to start this scheme under Modi's guarantee during the Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh.

"Many parties make big promises before elections, but only a party with clear intentions like BJP fulfils its promises. Therefore, in such a short time after the formation of the BJP government, the promise of 'Mahatari Vandan Yojana' has been fulfilled," the PM said.

The PM further said that his government is resolving to make 3 crore 'Lakhpati Didi' across the country.

"...In the last 10 years, our government has transformed the lives of more than 10 crore women in self-help groups. More than one crore women have become 'Lakhpati Didi'...Now we have resolved to make 3 crore 'Lakhpati Didi'." he added.

"The entire family gets empowered when our mothers and sisters are empowered," PM Modi said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)